Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Is Currently -39.44 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares stood at 2.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.53, to imply a decrease of -0.20% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The TEVA share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -39.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.23. The company has a valuation of $8.21B, with an average of 13.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

After registering a -0.20% downside in the latest session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.91 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.58%, and -18.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.74%. Short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw shorts transact 16.89 million shares and set a 1.95 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are -9.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.88% against 3.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $4.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.96 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.45 billion and $4.02 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.70% before dropping -1.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 110.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.00% annually.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders hold 1.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.03% of the shares at 46.73% float percentage. In total, 46.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 132.35 million shares (or 11.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.06 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 132.35 million shares, or about 11.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.06 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 51.15 million shares. This is just over 4.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $415.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50.02 million, or 4.50% of the shares, all valued at about 400.64 million.