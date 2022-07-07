Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Has Advanced -37.06% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $146.00?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares stood at 6.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.61, to imply an increase of 6.68% or $5.05 in intraday trading. The TSM share’s 52-week high remains $145.00, putting it -79.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $73.74. The company has a valuation of $407.35B, with an average of 12.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TSM a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 30 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

After registering a 6.68% upside in the latest session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 82.22 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 6.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.41%, and -19.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.20%. Short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) saw shorts transact 11.39 million shares and set a 1.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $122.00, implying an increase of 33.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $100.00 and $146.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSM has been trading -81.12% off suggested target high and -24.05% from its likely low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares are -41.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.93% against 43.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 58.10% this quarter before jumping 40.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $18.25 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.21 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.29 billion and $14.88 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.40% before jumping 29.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 15.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.80% annually.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.90, with the share yield ticking at 2.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.36% of the shares at 17.37% float percentage. In total, 17.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sanders Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 41.63 million shares (or 0.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.35 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 38.43 million shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.1 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 28.48 million shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.29 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.03 million, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 1.13 billion.