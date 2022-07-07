Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)’s traded shares stood at 3.99 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.85, to imply a decrease of -6.37% or -$2.03 in intraday trading. The SLVM share’s 52-week high remains $53.00, putting it -77.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.10. The company has a valuation of $1.32B, with average of 502.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLVM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.67.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) trade information

After registering a -6.37% downside in the last session, Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.20 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -6.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.55%, and -42.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.03%.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $901 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $898 million.

SLVM Dividends

Sylvamo Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sylvamo Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.45, with the share yield ticking at 1.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)’s Major holders

Sylvamo Corporation insiders hold 10.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.69% of the shares at 87.18% float percentage. In total, 77.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.84 million shares (or 64.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Madison Avenue Partners, LP with 2.09 million shares, or about 47.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $58.3 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.48 million shares. This is just over 56.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 22.80% of the shares, all valued at about 28.04 million.