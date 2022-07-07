Stock Of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Dropped By -21.72 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside? – Marketing Sentinel
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares stood at 9.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.58, to imply an increase of 4.32% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The PBR share’s 52-week high remains $16.13, putting it -39.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.79. The company has a valuation of $68.91B, with an average of 30.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.98.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

After registering a 4.32% upside in the latest session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.80 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 4.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.64%, and -21.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.14%. Short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw shorts transact 15.86 million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.12, implying an increase of 28.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBR has been trading -72.71% off suggested target high and -12.26% from its likely low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are 0.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 97.48% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.90% this quarter before jumping 143.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $30.74 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.28 billion.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a forward dividend ratio of 4.37, with the share yield ticking at 39.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.47% of the shares at 23.47% float percentage. In total, 23.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 194.24 million shares (or 5.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.25 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 71.8 million shares, or about 1.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $831.1 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 38.45 million shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $445.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.07 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 336.45 million.

