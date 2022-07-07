Stock Of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Dropped By -20.13 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.16, to imply a decrease of -0.49% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The OII share’s 52-week high remains $18.20, putting it -79.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.56. The company has a valuation of $1.01B, with an average of 1.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

After registering a -0.49% downside in the last session, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.99 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.49%, and -20.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.17%. Short interest in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) saw shorts transact 2.64 million shares and set a 3.08 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oceaneering International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) shares are -16.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 176.47% against 19.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.00% this quarter before jumping 1,700.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $511.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $542 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $453.41 million and $485.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.70% before jumping 11.70% in the following quarter.

OII Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oceaneering International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Oceaneering International Inc. insiders hold 2.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.78% of the shares at 92.69% float percentage. In total, 90.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.72 million shares (or 18.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $283.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.24 million shares, or about 11.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $127.13 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7.01 million shares. This is just over 6.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.75 million, or 4.73% of the shares, all valued at about 69.48 million.