Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Drops -38.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s traded shares stood at 2.23 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.28, to imply an increase of 6.14% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The STLA share’s 52-week high remains $21.99, putting it -79.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.37. The company has a valuation of $36.24B, with average of 5.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Stellantis N.V. (STLA), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STLA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

After registering a 6.14% upside in the latest session, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.47 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 6.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.89%, and -21.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.08, implying an increase of 46.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.44 and $35.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STLA has been trading -191.53% off suggested target high and -25.73% from its likely low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stellantis N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares are -40.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.20% against -4.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $34.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.63 billion and $20.57 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.20% before jumping 79.90% in the following quarter.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stellantis N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.09, with the share yield ticking at 9.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Stellantis N.V. insiders hold 24.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.54% of the shares at 71.07% float percentage. In total, 53.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bpifrance SA. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 192.7 million shares (or 6.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amundi with 100.64 million shares, or about 3.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.23 billion.

We also have Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Capital World Growth and Income Fund holds roughly 27.96 million shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $342.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.32 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 322.13 million.