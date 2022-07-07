SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Is Worth Considering At $25.00

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.00, to imply an increase of 2.75% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The SBOW share’s 52-week high remains $49.27, putting it -97.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.75. The company has a valuation of $424.75M, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 428.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SBOW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.37.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) trade information

After registering a 2.75% upside in the last session, SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.48 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 2.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.95%, and -39.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.84%. Short interest in SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) saw shorts transact 0.86 million shares and set a 2.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.50, implying an increase of 64.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $56.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBOW has been trading -240.0% off suggested target high and -124.0% from its likely low.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SilverBow Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) shares are 6.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 97.66% against 26.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 203.00% this quarter before jumping 179.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $128.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $179 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 124.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

SBOW Dividends

SilverBow Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SilverBow Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s Major holders

SilverBow Resources Inc. insiders hold 2.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.15% of the shares at 77.45% float percentage. In total, 75.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Strategic Value Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.48 million shares (or 26.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. with 1.35 million shares, or about 8.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $29.43 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 0.37 million shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 6.98 million.