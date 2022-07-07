Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) After -957.66% Decline From High?

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.74, to imply an increase of 15.54% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The ISPC share’s 52-week high remains $28.98, putting it -957.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.07. The company has a valuation of $20.31M, with an average of 37800.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 179.02K shares over the past 3 months.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) trade information

After registering a 15.54% upside in the latest session, iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.69 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 15.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.72%, and -22.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.65%. Short interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) saw shorts transact 47720.0 shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.86 million.

ISPC Dividends

iSpecimen Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iSpecimen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)’s Major holders

iSpecimen Inc. insiders hold 30.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.99% of the shares at 5.74% float percentage. In total, 3.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 71175.0 shares (or 0.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bleichroeder LP with 65834.0 shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd holds roughly 40000.0 shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36086.0, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 98153.0.