Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) After -379.85% Decline From High?

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.86, to imply a decrease of -1.67% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The CHGG share’s 52-week high remains $90.50, putting it -379.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.66. The company has a valuation of $2.33B, with average of 4.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Chegg Inc. (CHGG), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CHGG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) trade information

After registering a -1.67% downside in the last session, Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.56 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.78%, and -10.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.57%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.27, implying an increase of 15.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHGG has been trading -74.97% off suggested target high and 31.07% from its likely low.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chegg Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Chegg Inc. (CHGG) shares are -39.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.60% against 3.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.60% this quarter before falling -45.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $189.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $163.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $190.09 million and $174.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.10% before dropping -6.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 79.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

CHGG Dividends

Chegg Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chegg Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s Major holders

Chegg Inc. insiders hold 2.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.11% of the shares at 109.41% float percentage. In total, 107.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.66 million shares (or 14.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $676.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.37 million shares, or about 9.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $379.76 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chegg Inc. (CHGG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 4.09 million shares. This is just over 3.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $128.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.91 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 120.19 million.