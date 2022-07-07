ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Is One Stock You Should Watch

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s traded shares stood at 1.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.61, to imply a decrease of -2.22% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The RNW share’s 52-week high remains $12.30, putting it -86.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.06. The company has a valuation of $2.81B, with average of 737.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RNW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

After registering a -2.22% downside in the last session, ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.93 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.08%, and -6.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.04%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.18, implying an increase of 45.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNW has been trading -172.31% off suggested target high and -21.03% from its likely low.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ReNew Energy Global plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) shares are -12.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 209.09% against 16.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $233.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $285.4 million.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReNew Energy Global plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

ReNew Energy Global plc insiders hold 16.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.91% of the shares at 88.65% float percentage. In total, 73.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 46.87 million shares (or 17.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $364.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 34.15 million shares, or about 12.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $265.68 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.41 million shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 9.01 million.