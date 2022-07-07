ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC) Wednesday – Down -0.48% From The Lows, What Happens Next

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.61, to imply a decrease of -2.52% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The PFHC share’s 52-week high remains $23.62, putting it -42.2% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.69. The company has a valuation of $2.38B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 816.98K shares over the past 3 months.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) trade information

After registering a -2.52% downside in the last session, ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.76 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.82%, and -15.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.28%. Short interest in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) saw shorts transact 0.83 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.79, implying an increase of 42.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PFHC has been trading -98.68% off suggested target high and -50.51% from its likely low.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $344.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $537.98 million.

PFHC Dividends

ProFrac Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out on June 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)’s Major holders

ProFrac Holding Corp. insiders hold 65.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.71% of the shares at 13.75% float percentage. In total, 4.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Multi Mgr Small Cap Opport ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the company held over 214.0 shares (or 0.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3554.0.