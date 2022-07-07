Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s traded shares stood at 2.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.02, to imply a decrease of -3.99% or -$1.29 in intraday trading. The PENN share’s 52-week high remains $86.40, putting it -178.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.46. The company has a valuation of $5.00B, with average of 4.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PENN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

After registering a -3.99% downside in the last session, Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.92 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.42%, and -5.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.17%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.29, implying an increase of 42.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PENN has been trading -157.9% off suggested target high and -19.28% from its likely low.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Penn National Gaming Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) shares are -38.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.87% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -53.80% this quarter before falling -5.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $1.6 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.55 billion and $1.51 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.40% before jumping 5.80% in the following quarter.

PENN Dividends

Penn National Gaming Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Penn National Gaming Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Penn National Gaming Inc. insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.19% of the shares at 82.72% float percentage. In total, 82.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.13 million shares (or 12.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.86 million shares, or about 10.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $925.92 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 7.51 million shares. This is just over 4.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $385.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.8 million, or 3.48% of the shares, all valued at about 300.73 million.