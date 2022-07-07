Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Stocks Fall -11.28% YTD; What Next For It?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.63, to imply a decrease of -3.81% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The PARR share’s 52-week high remains $21.10, putting it -44.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.66. The company has a valuation of $845.47M, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 890.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) trade information

After registering a -3.81% downside in the last session, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.96 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -3.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.65%, and -16.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.28%. Short interest in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw shorts transact 1.63 million shares and set a 2.78 days time to cover.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Par Pacific Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) shares are -13.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 203.49% against 21.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 212.30% this quarter before falling -31.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.64 billion.

PARR Dividends

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s Major holders

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.33% of the shares at 87.28% float percentage. In total, 85.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Chai Trust Co LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.86 million shares (or 19.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $195.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.58 million shares, or about 12.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $98.74 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.16 million shares. This is just over 5.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 20.85 million.