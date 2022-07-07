On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Recovered 7.51% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -53.16% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.71, to imply a decrease of -4.53% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The ONON share’s 52-week high remains $55.87, putting it -215.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.38. The company has a valuation of $5.56B, with average of 2.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for On Holding AG (ONON), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONON a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

After registering a -4.53% downside in the last session, On Holding AG (ONON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.90 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -4.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.49%, and -19.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.16%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.60, implying an increase of 42.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $45.67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONON has been trading -157.88% off suggested target high and 9.66% from its likely low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing On Holding AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. On Holding AG (ONON) shares are -54.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.00% against 1.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1 billion.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. On Holding AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders hold 37.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.19% of the shares at 54.92% float percentage. In total, 34.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.97 million shares (or 5.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $603.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bond Capital Management, LP with 5.63 million shares, or about 2.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $142.07 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the On Holding AG (ONON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.86 million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 45.31 million.