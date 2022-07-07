Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 29.46% Year-To-Date

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $66.27, to imply an increase of 0.02% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The OLLI shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $95.43, putting it -44.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.67. The company has a valuation of $3.97B, with an average of 1.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OLLI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

After registering a 0.02% upside in the last session, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.94 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.63%, and 39.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.46%. Short interest in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw shorts transact 8.29 million shares and set a 5.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.00, implying a decrease of -8.64% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $78.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OLLI has been trading -17.7% off suggested target high and 39.64% from its likely low.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) shares are 26.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.34% against 3.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -57.50% this quarter before falling -30.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $419.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $449.74 million.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -34.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.20% annually.

OLLI Dividends

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)â€™s Major holders

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. insiders hold 6.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 113.47% of the shares at 121.37% float percentage. In total, 113.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.6 million shares (or 15.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $491.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 7.48 million shares, or about 11.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $383.08 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 4.71 million shares. This is just over 7.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $241.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 91.19 million.