NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -99.55% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s traded shares stood at 2.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.43, to imply a decrease of -4.11% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The NG share’s 52-week high remains $8.84, putting it -99.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.42. The company has a valuation of $1.45B, with average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

After registering a -4.11% downside in the last session, NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.52 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -4.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.42%, and -25.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.42%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NovaGold Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) shares are -33.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against 12.10%.

NG Dividends

NovaGold Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

NovaGold Resources Inc. insiders hold 26.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.03% of the shares at 73.52% float percentage. In total, 54.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.14 million shares (or 7.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paulson & Company, Inc. with 22.23 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $152.47 million.

We also have First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, First Eagle Gold Fund holds roughly 12.09 million shares. This is just over 3.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.26 million, or 3.08% of the shares, all valued at about 71.63 million.