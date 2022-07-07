Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Could Expand By 31.09 Percent Or More

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares stood at 9.11 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.61, to imply an increase of 1.21% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The NOK share’s 52-week high remains $6.40, putting it -38.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.41. The company has a valuation of $25.83B, with an average of 32.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nokia Oyj (NOK), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NOK a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

After registering a 1.21% upside in the latest session, Nokia Oyj (NOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.66 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.00%, and -9.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.69%. Short interest in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) saw shorts transact 20.87 million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.69, implying an increase of 31.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.52 and $8.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOK has been trading -82.43% off suggested target high and -19.74% from its likely low.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nokia Oyj share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nokia Oyj (NOK) shares are -27.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.55% against 18.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.10% this quarter before jumping 22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $6.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.4 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.4 billion and $6.51 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.50% before dropping -1.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 163.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.24% annually.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nokia Oyj has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Oyj insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.15% of the shares at 8.15% float percentage. In total, 8.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 70.01 million shares (or 1.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $323.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 40.92 million shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $189.25 million.

We also have Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nokia Oyj (NOK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Artisan International Value Fund holds roughly 51.47 million shares. This is just over 0.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $238.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.73 million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 21.89 million.