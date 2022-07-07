Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) Stock Has Dropped -26.69% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.31, to imply a decrease of -0.75% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The MNTV share’s 52-week high remains $25.00, putting it -168.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.55. The company has a valuation of $1.37B, with average of 1.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MNTV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) trade information

After registering a -0.75% downside in the last session, Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.96 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.96%, and -26.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.08, implying an increase of 51.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNTV has been trading -114.82% off suggested target high and -93.34% from its likely low.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Momentive Global Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) shares are -56.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,700.00% against 6.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $116.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $100.97 million and $109.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.90% before jumping 11.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -28.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.46% annually.

MNTV Dividends

Momentive Global Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Momentive Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s Major holders

Momentive Global Inc. insiders hold 13.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.50% of the shares at 84.95% float percentage. In total, 73.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.47 million shares (or 10.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $327.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.18 million shares, or about 8.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $257.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Manager Directed Port-Spyglass Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 9.47 million shares. This is just over 6.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $162.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.37 million, or 2.92% of the shares, all valued at about 92.52 million.