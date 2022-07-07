MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Up 31.25% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -23.31% – Here’s What You Need To Do

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.76, to imply a decrease of -2.76% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The MDWD share’s 52-week high remains $4.95, putting it -181.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $61.68M, with an average of 89180.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 89.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MediWound Ltd. (MDWD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MDWD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) trade information

After registering a -2.76% downside in the latest session, MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8600 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.55%, and -2.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.31%. Short interest in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) saw shorts transact 34440.0 shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MediWound Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) shares are -30.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.00% against 11.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.74 million.

MDWD Dividends

MediWound Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MediWound Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s Major holders

MediWound Ltd. insiders hold 39.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.36% of the shares at 13.81% float percentage. In total, 8.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 1.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.47 million shares, or about 1.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.84 million.

We also have Cavanal Hill Opportunistic Fd and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Cavanal Hill Opportunistic Fd holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39022.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 68678.0.