LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) On Wednesday â€“ Up 10.07% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $12.41, to imply an increase of 1.55% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The LC shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $49.21, putting it -296.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.16. The company has a valuation of $1.25B, with average of 2.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for LendingClub Corporation (LC), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.4.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

After registering a 1.55% upside in the last session, LendingClub Corporation (LC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.70 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.74%, and -20.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.68%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.79, implying an increase of 58.34% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LC has been trading -383.48% off suggested target high and -28.93% from its likely low.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LendingClub Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares are -50.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 777.78% against -0.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 344.40% this quarter before jumping 38.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $298.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $308.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $134.55 million and $221.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 122.20% before jumping 39.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 107.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.60% annually.

LC Dividends

LendingClub Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LendingClub Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)â€™s Major holders

LendingClub Corporation insiders hold 1.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.89% of the shares at 80.45% float percentage. In total, 78.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.18 million shares (or 8.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $221.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jackson Square Partners, Llc with 7.58 million shares, or about 7.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $183.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.84 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 47.58 million.