It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) At $15.60.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s traded shares stood at 2.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.60, to imply a decrease of -1.58% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The SGFY share’s 52-week high remains $30.89, putting it -98.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.70. The company has a valuation of $3.39B, with average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGFY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside in the last session, Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.47 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.63%, and 23.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.70%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.50, implying an increase of 30.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGFY has been trading -117.95% off suggested target high and 10.26% from its likely low.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Signify Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) shares are 3.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 333.33% against -3.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $249.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $252.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $183.11 million and $184.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.20% before jumping 36.90% in the following quarter.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Signify Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Signify Health Inc. insiders hold 4.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.03% of the shares at 90.26% float percentage. In total, 86.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 139.61 million shares (or 79.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 20.99 million shares, or about 11.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $381.01 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 11.52 million shares. This is just over 6.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $161.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.65 million, or 4.91% of the shares, all valued at about 121.56 million.