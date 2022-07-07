Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Have Declined -0.10% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s traded shares stood at 2.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.07, to imply a decrease of -2.45% or -$0.93 in intraday trading. The HTHT share’s 52-week high remains $54.31, putting it -46.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.84. The company has a valuation of $12.00B, with average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

After registering a -2.45% downside in the last session, Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.16 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.36%, and 15.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.10%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $289.11, implying an increase of 87.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $203.93 and $347.83 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HTHT has been trading -838.31% off suggested target high and -450.12% from its likely low.

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Huazhu Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) shares are -0.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 130.43% against 24.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $526.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $619.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $478.33 million and $356.84 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.10% before jumping 73.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 80.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.28% annually.

HTHT Dividends

Huazhu Group Limited has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huazhu Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.21, with the share yield ticking at 0.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Huazhu Group Limited insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.72% of the shares at 49.22% float percentage. In total, 48.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.57 million shares (or 9.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 19.08 million shares, or about 5.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $712.33 million.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 27.71 million shares. This is just over 8.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.09 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.03 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 119.67 million.