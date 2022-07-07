Grove Collaborative Holdings I (NYSE:GROV) Plunging -59.47% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Grove Collaborative Holdings I (NYSE:GROV)’s traded shares stood at 11.96 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.04, to imply an increase of 51.00% or $2.04 in intraday trading. The GROV share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -106.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.75. The company has a valuation of $701.20M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 268.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Grove Collaborative Holdings I (NYSE:GROV) trade information

After registering a 51.00% upside in the latest session, Grove Collaborative Holdings I (GROV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.17 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 51.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.25%, and -59.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.47%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 39.6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GROV has been trading -65.56% off suggested target high and -65.56% from its likely low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings I (GROV) estimates and forecasts

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings I has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grove Collaborative Holdings I has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grove Collaborative Holdings I (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Grove Collaborative Holdings I insiders hold 66.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 139.52% of the shares at 417.86% float percentage. In total, 139.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.2 million shares (or 7.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 1.88 million shares, or about 4.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $11.38 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grove Collaborative Holdings I (GROV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 2.12 million.