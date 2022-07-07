Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL): Can A Stock Be 7.74% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.39, to imply an increase of 3.69% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The GOGL share’s 52-week high remains $16.46, putting it -58.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.59. The company has a valuation of $2.17B, with an average of 5.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

After registering a 3.69% upside in the latest session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.81 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.32%, and -36.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.74%. Short interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw shorts transact 3.55 million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 62.20% this quarter before falling -27.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.29 billion.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited has its next earnings report out on August 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 19.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Golden Ocean Group Limited insiders hold 39.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.89% of the shares at 42.63% float percentage. In total, 25.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.47 million shares (or 4.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Folketrygdfondet with 8.14 million shares, or about 4.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $84.22 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund holds roughly 2.74 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 26.72 million.