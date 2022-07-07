Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Shares Fall By -7.87 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s traded shares stood at 10.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.35, to imply an increase of 6.10% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The GGB share’s 52-week high remains $6.48, putting it -48.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.94. The company has a valuation of $6.64B, with an average of 19.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Gerdau S.A. (GGB), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GGB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

After registering a 6.10% upside in the latest session, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.41 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 6.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.87%, and -34.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.85%. Short interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw shorts transact 14.96 million shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.73, implying an increase of 43.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.21 and $8.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GGB has been trading -103.68% off suggested target high and -42.76% from its likely low.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gerdau S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) shares are -13.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.55% against -3.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.70% this quarter before falling -23.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.12 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.20% before jumping 11.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 553.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.33% annually.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gerdau S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 15.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Gerdau S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.15% of the shares at 22.15% float percentage. In total, 22.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 97.12 million shares (or 8.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $477.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC with 23.14 million shares, or about 2.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $113.84 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gerdau S.A. (GGB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 55.79 million shares. This is just over 4.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $274.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.33 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 153.4 million.