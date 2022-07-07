Following A -4.81% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG)?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares stood at 6.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.01, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The LYG share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -49.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.94. The company has a valuation of $34.19B, with an average of 12.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside in the latest session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0500 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 1.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.81%, and -11.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.35%. Short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw shorts transact 4.29 million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lloyds Banking Group plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares are -24.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.07% against 0.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 514.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.30% annually.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 5.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Lloyds Banking Group plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.81% of the shares at 1.81% float percentage. In total, 1.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 32.92 million shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 29.18 million shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $58.65 million.

We also have DFA Large Cap International Portfolio and DFA International Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, DFA Large Cap International Portfolio holds roughly 1.26 million shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 3.71 million.