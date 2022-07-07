DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: DOYU) Stock Rises 6.40 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.33, to imply an increase of 6.40% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The DOYU share’s 52-week high remains $6.10, putting it -358.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $377.98M, with an average of 1.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give DOYU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

After registering a 6.40% upside in the latest session, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3490 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 6.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.79%, and 1.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.65%. Short interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) saw shorts transact 15.45 million shares and set a 7.87 days time to cover.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DouYu International Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares are -52.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.29% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $261.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $259.37 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -221.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.31% annually.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

DouYu International Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.31% of the shares at 22.31% float percentage. In total, 22.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oasis Management Co Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.87 million shares (or 4.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pentwater Capital Management Lp with 8.32 million shares, or about 2.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $10.98 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 4.32 million shares. This is just over 1.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.04 million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about 2.7 million.