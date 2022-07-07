Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s traded shares stood at 2.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.67, to imply a decrease of -1.73% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The VLRS share’s 52-week high remains $23.58, putting it -143.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.24. The company has a valuation of $1.09B, with average of 534.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VLRS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

After registering a -1.73% downside in the last session, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.08 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -1.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.41%, and -35.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.19%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $477.01, implying an increase of 97.97% to the stock's current value.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares are -45.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -79.63% against 33.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 159.40% this quarter before jumping 950.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 86.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $602.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $607.11 million.

VLRS Dividends

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. insiders hold 8.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.28% of the shares at 63.75% float percentage. In total, 58.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Indigo Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.94 million shares (or 15.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $304.38 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.28 million shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 19.8 million.