Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) Is Worth Considering At $74.34

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s traded shares stood at 3.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $74.34, to imply a decrease of -3.09% or -$2.37 in intraday trading. The CHK share’s 52-week high remains $105.00, putting it -41.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.43. The company has a valuation of $9.26B, with average of 2.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.9.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

After registering a -3.09% downside in the last session, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 90.67 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -3.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.13%, and -24.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $129.45, implying an increase of 42.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $102.00 and $196.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHK has been trading -163.65% off suggested target high and -37.21% from its likely low.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 76.80% this quarter before jumping 26.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.76 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.78 billion.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Chesapeake Energy Corporation insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 114.81% of the shares at 114.86% float percentage. In total, 114.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.02 million shares (or 10.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $839.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktree Capital Management Lp with 12.0 million shares, or about 9.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $774.31 million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and PGIM High Yield Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 5.0 million shares. This is just over 3.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $322.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.88 million, or 3.83% of the shares, all valued at about 376.75 million.