Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.60, to imply a decrease of -2.44% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The CERS share’s 52-week high remains $8.06, putting it -43.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.34. The company has a valuation of $956.31M, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cerus Corporation (CERS), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CERS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

After registering a -2.44% downside in the last session, Cerus Corporation (CERS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.91 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.26%, and 11.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.77%. Short interest in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) saw shorts transact 8.84 million shares and set a 6.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.40, implying an increase of 40.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.50 and $11.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CERS has been trading -105.36% off suggested target high and -33.93% from its likely low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerus Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cerus Corporation (CERS) shares are -19.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against 6.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $43.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.79 million.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerus Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Cerus Corporation insiders hold 3.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.37% of the shares at 83.99% float percentage. In total, 81.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.21 million shares (or 9.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 13.71 million shares, or about 7.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $93.39 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerus Corporation (CERS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 10.27 million shares. This is just over 5.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.61 million, or 5.43% of the shares, all valued at about 51.51 million.