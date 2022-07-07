Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Surged 36.03% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares stood at 12.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.18, to imply a decrease of -2.61% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The CVE share’s 52-week high remains $24.91, putting it -44.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.20. The company has a valuation of $33.96B, with an average of 11.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CVE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.82.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside in the last session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.77 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.45%, and -28.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.90%. Short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) saw shorts transact 26.3 million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.03, implying an increase of 34.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.89 and $30.29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVE has been trading -76.31% off suggested target high and -27.42% from its likely low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cenovus Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares are 36.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 249.38% against 30.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 811.10% this quarter before jumping 366.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.39 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.56 billion.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 1.89% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Cenovus Energy Inc. insiders hold 27.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.25% of the shares at 71.13% float percentage. In total, 51.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 121.42 million shares (or 6.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.09 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 108.69 million shares, or about 5.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.87 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 79.93 million shares. This is just over 4.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.37 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.87 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 770.84 million.