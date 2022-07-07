Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Could Increase In Price By -89.43% Or More

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s traded shares stood at 2.36 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.50, to imply an increase of 2.53% or $1.22 in intraday trading. The CNQ share’s 52-week high remains $70.60, putting it -42.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.53. The company has a valuation of $55.21B, with an average of 4.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNQ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.12.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

After registering a 2.53% upside in the latest session, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.36 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.46%, and -28.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.27%. Short interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) saw shorts transact 39.06 million shares and set a 18.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.32, implying an increase of 33.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $65.54 and $93.77 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNQ has been trading -89.43% off suggested target high and -32.4% from its likely low.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canadian Natural Resources Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) shares are 12.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.34% against 19.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 112.00% this quarter before jumping 79.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $7.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.32 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 105.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 68.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 2.32, with the share yield ticking at 4.80% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Canadian Natural Resources Limited insiders hold 2.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.84% of the shares at 76.48% float percentage. In total, 74.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 124.41 million shares (or 10.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.17 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 115.68 million shares, or about 10.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.73 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 45.51 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.26 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.25 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 1.65 billion.