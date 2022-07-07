Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) Stock Has Gained 23.70% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.00, to imply an increase of 1.50% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The BRZE share’s 52-week high remains $98.78, putting it -124.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.09. The company has a valuation of $3.83B, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 820.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Braze Inc. (BRZE), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BRZE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

After registering a 1.50% upside in the last session, Braze Inc. (BRZE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.62 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 1.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.89%, and 23.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.98%. Short interest in Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) saw shorts transact 1.86 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.09, implying an increase of 10.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $70.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRZE has been trading -59.09% off suggested target high and 15.91% from its likely low.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Braze Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Braze Inc. (BRZE) shares are -39.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.88% against 14.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $72.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80.13 million.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Braze Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Braze Inc. insiders hold 2.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.89% of the shares at 66.54% float percentage. In total, 64.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Interwest Venture Management Co. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.39 million shares (or 12.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $140.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ICONIQ Capital, LLC with 3.08 million shares, or about 11.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $237.46 million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Braze Inc. (BRZE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 2.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 26.51 million.