At Current Prices, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Worth A Patient Look?

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s traded shares stood at 1.86 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.54, to imply an increase of 19.37% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The OP share’s 52-week high remains $12.09, putting it -2138.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $13.61M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 745.76K shares over the past 3 months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

After registering a 19.37% upside in the latest session, OceanPal Inc. (OP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5480 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 19.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.88%, and -30.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.92%. Short interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) saw shorts transact 1.27 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) estimates and forecasts

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OceanPal Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 8.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

OceanPal Inc. insiders hold 2.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.78% of the shares at 3.86% float percentage. In total, 3.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Osmium Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79182.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Change Path, LLC with 97490.0 shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $53210.0.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OceanPal Inc. (OP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 1026.0 shares. This is just over 0.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $559.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 665.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 362.0.