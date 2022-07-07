American Rebel Holdings Inc. At $1.40: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s traded shares stood at 31.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 86.62% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The AREB share’s 52-week high remains $9.44, putting it -574.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $3.75M, with an average of 81220.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 204.45K shares over the past 3 months.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

After registering a 86.62% upside in the latest session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5400 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 86.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.45%, and 1.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.76%. Short interest in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) saw shorts transact 38270.0 shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 72.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AREB has been trading -257.14% off suggested target high and -257.14% from its likely low.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Rebel Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

American Rebel Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.90% of the shares at 2.22% float percentage. In total, 1.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raymond James & Associates, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 53323.0 shares (or 1.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95981.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 14639.0 shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $26350.0.