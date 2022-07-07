After This Week’s 7.08% Gain In Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS), We Just Learned Something New

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.52, to imply a decrease of -1.02% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The APLS share’s 52-week high remains $71.09, putting it -49.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.50. The company has a valuation of $5.04B, with average of 992.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give APLS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

After registering a -1.02% downside in the last session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.71 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.08%, and 4.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.51%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.44, implying an increase of 33.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $102.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APLS has been trading -114.65% off suggested target high and 15.82% from its likely low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares are -2.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.10% against 1.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.60% this quarter before jumping 41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $25.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.87 million.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 15.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.62% of the shares at 94.37% float percentage. In total, 79.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.33 million shares (or 11.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $582.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 8.56 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $404.51 million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 3.08 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $123.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.87 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 115.59 million.