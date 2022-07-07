After Plunging -17.16% During Past Week, Is Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Still A Buy?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.03, to imply an increase of 5.49% or $1.51 in intraday trading. The TECK share’s 52-week high remains $45.90, putting it -58.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.14. The company has a valuation of $15.24B, with an average of 8.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

After registering a 5.49% upside in the latest session, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.78 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, jumping 5.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.16%, and -37.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.61%. Short interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) saw shorts transact 7.32 million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teck Resources Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares are -4.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.16% against 21.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 404.00% this quarter before jumping 38.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $4.28 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.22 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.02 billion and $2.78 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 111.80% before jumping 51.70% in the following quarter.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited has its next earnings report out on July 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teck Resources Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.39, with the share yield ticking at 1.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Teck Resources Limited insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.01% of the shares at 68.22% float percentage. In total, 68.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 23.03 million shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $671.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 21.74 million shares, or about 4.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $633.38 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 16.86 million shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $491.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.02 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 175.49 million.