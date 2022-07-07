A Look At Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s traded shares stood at 7.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.37, to imply a decrease of -6.94% or -$2.04 in intraday trading. The KSS share’s 52-week high remains $64.38, putting it -135.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.33. The company has a valuation of $4.38B, with average of 5.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give KSS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

After registering a -6.94% downside in the last session, Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.00 this Wednesday, 07/06/22, dropping -6.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.67%, and -34.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.58%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.15, implying an increase of 28.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KSS has been trading -119.22% off suggested target high and 30.58% from its likely low.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kohl’s Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) shares are -44.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -10.23% against -18.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.40% this quarter before falling -1.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $3.69 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.27 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 698.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.14% annually.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kohl’s Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 7.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.64%.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Kohl’s Corporation insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.45% of the shares at 98.63% float percentage. In total, 97.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.07 million shares (or 10.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $695.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.71 million shares, or about 9.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $708.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.28 million shares. This is just over 3.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $211.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.18 million, or 3.25% of the shares, all valued at about 249.4 million.