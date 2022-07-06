XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.16 million XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $167.70M. XL’s last price was a discount, traded about -595.73% off its 52-week high of $8.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 8.55% up since then. When we look at XL Fleet Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Analysts gave the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Instantly XL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.65%, with the 5-day performance at -11.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is -14.60% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XL’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -412.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -412.82% for it to hit the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for XL Fleet Corp. will fall -140.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -112.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.76 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that XL Fleet Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $5.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $970k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 391.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for XL Fleet Corp. earnings to increase by 127.00%.

XL Dividends

XL Fleet Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.42% of XL Fleet Corp. shares while 25.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.73%. There are 25.79% institutions holding the XL Fleet Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.77% of the shares, roughly 9.58 million XL shares worth $31.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 9.58 million shares worth $31.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.14 million shares estimated at $10.39 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $10.39 million.