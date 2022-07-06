Why Should You Invest In SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX)?

In the latest trading session, 24.66 million SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.80 changing hands around $0.18 or 29.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.29M. WORX’s current price is a discount, trading about -525.0% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 23.75% up since then. When we look at SCWorx Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40630.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 224.80K.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 29.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.94%, with the 5-day performance at -13.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is -17.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35810.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.00%. The 2022 estimates are for SCWorx Corp. earnings to increase by 55.60%.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.64% of SCWorx Corp. shares while 3.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.87%. There are 3.07% institutions holding the SCWorx Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million WORX shares worth $92873.0.

Hudock, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 89500.0 shares worth $75887.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $87903.0 under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 37411.0 shares worth around $31720.0.