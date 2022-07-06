Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Shares Declined By -43.11% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.28 million Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.07 changed hands at -$2.38 or -11.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33B. WFRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.59% off its 52-week high of $40.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.82, which suggests the last value was 27.53% up since then. When we look at Weatherford International plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 917.23K.

Analysts gave the Weatherford International plc (WFRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WFRD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Weatherford International plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) trade information

Instantly WFRD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.08 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -11.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.20%, with the 5-day performance at -18.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) is -43.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WFRD’s forecast low is $43.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -230.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -125.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Weatherford International plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.20% over the past 6 months, a 60.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Weatherford International plc will rise 73.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Weatherford International plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $903 million and $945 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Weatherford International plc earnings to increase by 76.60%.

WFRD Dividends

Weatherford International plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.22% of Weatherford International plc shares while 85.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.44%. There are 85.77% institutions holding the Weatherford International plc stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.08% of the shares, roughly 10.81 million WFRD shares worth $299.69 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.08% or 10.81 million shares worth $299.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 10.0 million shares estimated at $277.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 4.56 million shares worth around $129.43 million.