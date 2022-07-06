VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $182.43M. VTGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -303.41% off its 52-week high of $3.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 2.27% up since then. When we look at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9998 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.13%, with the 5-day performance at -8.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is -25.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.27 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.13% over the past 6 months, a -40.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. will rise 70.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $350k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $350k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $442k and $350k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.70%. The 2022 estimates are for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 49.90%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares while 72.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.99%. There are 72.79% institutions holding the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.89% of the shares, roughly 16.3 million VTGN shares worth $31.79 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 16.3 million shares worth $31.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.74 million shares estimated at $9.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 5.51 million shares worth around $10.73 million.