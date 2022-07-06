Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 6.75 million Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $6.48 changed hands at $0.2 or 3.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.61B. SPCE’s last price was a discount, traded about -739.51% off its 52-week high of $54.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.14, which suggests the last value was 20.68% up since then. When we look at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.82 million.

Analysts gave the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended SPCE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.72 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 3.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.57%, with the 5-day performance at -2.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is -10.87% down.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.57% over the past 6 months, a -5.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. will rise 12.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $571k and $2.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -89.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -48.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 51.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.90% per year.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.52% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares while 35.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.60%. There are 35.90% institutions holding the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.56% of the shares, roughly 16.96 million SPCE shares worth $226.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 9.48 million shares worth $93.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.5 million shares estimated at $73.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $65.23 million.