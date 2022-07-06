The Stock Of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $5.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.99 changed hands at $0.17 or 9.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.25B. BHG’s last price was a discount, traded about -754.27% off its 52-week high of $17.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.47, which suggests the last value was 26.13% up since then. When we look at Bright Health Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Analysts gave the Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BHG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bright Health Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Instantly BHG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0100 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 9.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.15%, with the 5-day performance at 4.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is 15.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHG’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -151.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bright Health Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.15% over the past 6 months, a 46.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bright Health Group Inc. will fall -14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.81 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Bright Health Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.75 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.11 billion and $1.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Bright Health Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -648.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.60% per year.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.77% of Bright Health Group Inc. shares while 81.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.16%. There are 81.19% institutions holding the Bright Health Group Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 34.69% of the shares, roughly 218.21 million BHG shares worth $750.65 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.71% or 79.94 million shares worth $274.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.72 million shares estimated at $15.68 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $3.72 million.