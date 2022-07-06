Stock Performance And Forecast For Equinox Gold Corp.

In the latest trading session, 1.16 million Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.19 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.24B. EQX’s current price is a discount, trading about -116.47% off its 52-week high of $9.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.20, which suggests the last value was -0.24% down since then. When we look at Equinox Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Analysts gave the Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EQX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Equinox Gold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.96 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.54%, with the 5-day performance at -15.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is -32.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EQX’s forecast low is $4.44 with $12.64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -201.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equinox Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.54% over the past 6 months, a 9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $223.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $229.7 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Equinox Gold Corp. earnings to decrease by 0.00%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.83% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares while 45.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.97%. There are 45.82% institutions holding the Equinox Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.02% of the shares, roughly 33.3 million EQX shares worth $275.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.66% or 8.03 million shares worth $54.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 13.43 million shares estimated at $90.76 million under it, the former controlled 4.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.07% of the shares, roughly 12.3 million shares worth around $87.08 million.