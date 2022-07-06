Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.03 changed hands at $0.92 or 9.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.85B. CXM’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.96% off its 52-week high of $23.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.41, which suggests the last value was 14.69% up since then. When we look at Sprinklr Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 624.18K.

Analysts gave the Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CXM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sprinklr Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Instantly CXM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.49 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 9.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.50%, with the 5-day performance at -3.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) is -16.31% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CXM’s forecast low is $12.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -99.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sprinklr Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.50% over the past 6 months, a 20.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $141.1 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Sprinklr Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $147.34 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sprinklr Inc. earnings to decrease by -267.60%.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 09.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.14% of Sprinklr Inc. shares while 75.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.77%. There are 75.13% institutions holding the Sprinklr Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 23.00% of the shares, roughly 25.21 million CXM shares worth $400.06 million.

Battery Management Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 21.11% or 23.14 million shares worth $367.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $15.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $7.99 million.