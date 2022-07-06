SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Disappoints Wall Street With 7.41% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.85 million SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.64 changed hands at $0.32 or 7.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $948.32M. SMRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.29% off its 52-week high of $15.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 23.49% up since then. When we look at SmartRent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMRT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SmartRent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.84 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 7.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.07%, with the 5-day performance at -1.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is -23.05% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMRT’s forecast low is $4.90 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.6% for it to hit the projected low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SmartRent Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.07% over the past 6 months, a 57.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 114.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.89 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that SmartRent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $76.09 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 118.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for SmartRent Inc. earnings to increase by 63.50%.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.41% of SmartRent Inc. shares while 42.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.24%. There are 42.01% institutions holding the SmartRent Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.32% of the shares, roughly 21.97 million SMRT shares worth $212.7 million.

Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.04% or 11.72 million shares worth $59.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 7.38 million shares estimated at $56.65 million under it, the former controlled 3.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $38.72 million.