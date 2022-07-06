Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.95 changing hands around $0.51 or 2.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $930.33M. SWIR’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.72% off its 52-week high of $25.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.44, which suggests the last value was 43.88% up since then. When we look at Sierra Wireless Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 495.38K.

Analysts gave the Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SWIR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.7.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) trade information

Instantly SWIR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.50 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.03%, with the 5-day performance at 1.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is -2.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SWIR’s forecast low is $15.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sierra Wireless Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.03% over the past 6 months, a 204.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sierra Wireless Inc. will fall -112.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.37 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Sierra Wireless Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $122.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.37 million and $120.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Sierra Wireless Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SWIR Dividends

Sierra Wireless Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares while 61.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.53%. There are 61.00% institutions holding the Sierra Wireless Inc. stock share, with Trigran Investments Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.60% of the shares, roughly 5.21 million SWIR shares worth $94.01 million.

Lion Point Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.59% or 2.14 million shares worth $37.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund. With 0.43 million shares estimated at $7.59 million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $7.22 million.