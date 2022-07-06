Should You Invest In ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.69 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.53B. ZI’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.78% off its 52-week high of $79.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.31, which suggests the last value was 17.39% up since then. When we look at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.73 million.

Analysts gave the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZI as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Instantly ZI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 37.87 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.79%, with the 5-day performance at 0.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is -13.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZI’s forecast low is $62.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -172.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -68.98% for it to hit the projected low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.79% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will rise 21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $252.13 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $271.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $174 million and $183.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 372.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.11% per year.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.71% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares while 86.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.51%. There are 86.98% institutions holding the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock share, with TA Associates, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.35% of the shares, roughly 45.8 million ZI shares worth $2.94 billion.

TA Associates, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.35% or 45.8 million shares worth $2.94 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 12.58 million shares estimated at $687.86 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 12.58 million shares worth around $687.86 million.