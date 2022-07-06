SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 1.31 million SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.38 changed hands at -$0.19 or -7.39% during last session. SPRC’s current price is a discount, trading about -257.14% off its 52-week high of $8.50. When we look at SciSparc Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 801.95K.

Analysts gave the SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPRC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Instantly SPRC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.75 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -7.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.75%, with the 5-day performance at 15.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) is -15.74% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPRC’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -740.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -740.34% for it to hit the projected low.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SciSparc Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.46% over the past 6 months, a 59.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.07% of SciSparc Ltd. shares while 0.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.87%.